(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Leader of the Opposition in the Senate of Pakistan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI) Dr. Waseem Shahzad on Saturday strongly condemned the incidents of May 9th and demanded an arrest of all the culprits involved in attacking Jinnah House in Lahore including General Headquarter (GHQ).

Addressing a press conference with heavy heart, Dr. Waseem Shahzad glorified the role of Pakistan's army and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defending the motherland.

"My grandfather is martyr, my uncle fought along with Aziz Bhatti Shaheed till his last breath, my brother has been fighting for the motherland and today our children defending the country", he said. The PTI leader said that our valiant forces won the war on terrorism whereas the most powerful nations lost battle against terrorism, adding the real strength of Pak army is an unbreakable bond of love and trust between the masses and the army.

"Any step or narrative to break this relation is meant to weaken the motherland", he said and added that Dawn Leaks, Memo Gate scandal and irresponsible statements were made in the past but what happened on May 9th was totally unacceptable.

He said that the political leadership of the country should come forward to end the uncertainty and strengthening democracy and to ensure the supremacy of rule of the constitution and rule of law.

Senate of Pakistan is symbol of unity of federation and I am its member in the role of opposition leader, said Waseem adding, I will play my parliamentary role as opposition leader for the strengthening of institutions and I hope my honorable senator colleagues will help me for greater cause.

He said, he is not in contact with PTI chief Imran Khan but he will not resign from his senator ship will continue to play his parliamentary role in the senate.

Responding to question, the opposition leader said that the role of political leadership is to find a way forward in political crises through dialogue.