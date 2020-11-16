Political and international relations experts here Monday said that the overwhelming success of PTI candidates in the Gilgit Baltistan General Elections reflected people's unshakable trust in the policies and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Political and international relations experts here Monday said that the overwhelming success of PTI candidates in the Gilgit Baltistan General Elections reflected people's unshakable trust in the policies and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan told APP that success of PTI candidates in the GB elections was historic.

He said people of Gilgit Baltistan have rejected the narrative of opposition parties gathered under an umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The Minister said GB election was an eye-opener for all.

Bahadar Khan, former Nazim and PTI leader Pabbi tehsil said that anti-establishment narrative of PMLN and other opposition parties were rejected by people of Gilgit Baltistan. He said opposition criticism after election results in GB were unjustified as elections were held in a free and transparent manner in all Constituencies.

He said leadership of all political parties including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz have actively participated in election campaign and now opposition criticism was an irrational and beyond of an understanding.

He claimed that PMLN accept only those election from where its candidates win, adding opposition have started allegations of rigging before GB election after seeing its defeat.

The PTI leader said people of GB wanted resolution of their problems and PTI was the only party that can address their problems and take GB to a new height of development.

Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer while congratulating the newly elected lawmakers said that PTI had secured a landslide victory in GB elections due to goal-oriented policies of the PTI Government.

He said people of GB had voted PTI into power for resolution of their problems and making GB developing and prosperous.

Tourism is cornerstone of PTI Government policy and GB being an ideal destination for tourism can earn a substantial revenue from this key sector, he said, adding GB would also be largely benefited from CPEC during tenure of PTI.