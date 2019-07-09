(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf ( PTI )'s MNA from Karachi Nusrat Wahid here on Tuesday said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is a role model for not only the Pakistani women but also for the entire nation.

Talking to APP Tuesday, she said Madr-e-Millat may have physically departed from this world but the standards she had set as a human being, a family and a leader are those cherished by all Pakistanis without any distinction.

"This was no mean achievement that she in a patriarchal society like ours was accepted as a leader even by the parties that otherwise had extreme views about women," she said.

The woman MNA reminding how Ms. Fatima Jinnah stood by her brother Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah during toughest times of his life, said these are series of precedents set by her.

"Not only as a sister but also as a member of muslim nation and citizen of Pakistan, right through her youth to most fragile years of her life, she managed to deliver with utmost success," commented the PTI leader.

"She truly deserves to be celebrated as champion of democracy as had risen above her personal interests as well as limitations," saidNusrat Wahid.