UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI's Parliamentarian Recalls Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah As A Role Model

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:23 PM

PTI's parliamentarian recalls Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah as a role model

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)'s MNA from Karachi Nusrat Wahid here on Tuesday said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is a role model for not only the Pakistani women but also for the entire nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)'s MNA from Karachi Nusrat Wahid here on Tuesday said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is a role model for not only the Pakistani women but also for the entire nation.

Talking to APP Tuesday, she said Madr-e-Millat may have physically departed from this world but the standards she had set as a human being, a family and a leader are those cherished by all Pakistanis without any distinction.

"This was no mean achievement that she in a patriarchal society like ours was accepted as a leader even by the parties that otherwise had extreme views about women," she said.

The woman MNA reminding how Ms. Fatima Jinnah stood by her brother Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah during toughest times of his life, said these are series of precedents set by her.

"Not only as a sister but also as a member of muslim nation and citizen of Pakistan, right through her youth to most fragile years of her life, she managed to deliver with utmost success," commented the PTI leader.

"She truly deserves to be celebrated as champion of democracy as had risen above her personal interests as well as limitations," saidNusrat Wahid.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Quaid E Azam Democracy Fatima Jinnah May Women Muslim Family All From

Recent Stories

16 shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Mianwali

1 minute ago

Former Argentine President de la Rua Dies at Age o ..

3 minutes ago

France returns back smuggled artifacts to Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

China creates 10 pilot national parks

3 minutes ago

France, UK, Germany, EU Concerned Over Iran's Uran ..

3 minutes ago

Zardari, Nawaz spent Rs 3.26 b on lavish foreign t ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.