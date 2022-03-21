UrduPoint.com

PTI's Parliamentary Party Reposes Confidence In Leadership Of KP CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 08:41 PM

A meeting of parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly met here at the Chief Minister House on Monday and reposed full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and expressed resolve to foil conspiracies against the provincial government

The meeting chaired by deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mehmood Jan and attended by all the provincial members of the assembly viewed that PTI was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and nobody could create rift among them.

The KP CM addressing on the occasion stressed on all MPAs to ensure their presence in the assembly sessions and actively participate in the proceedings of the House to counter the conspiracies against the provincial government.

Meanwhile the meeting discussed regularization of services of employees in erstwhile and said that the government had fulfilled its promise with the tribal people and would regularize the services of 4000 employees of merged districts.

>