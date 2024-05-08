(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has a penchant for baseless allegations and a tendency to stir controversies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has a penchant for baseless allegations and a tendency to stir controversies.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PTI has resorted to inconsistent statements and actions over the past years.

He said that PTI’s actions have detrimental effects on state institutional integrity and public discourse.

He said that PTI leaders have been making contradictory statements on various national and political issues.

While they speak of dialogue, they simultaneously indulge in baseless accusations, tarnishing the reputation of our institutions, he added.

Responding to a question about the potential for dialogue with PTI, he said, "We are open to dialogue, but certain conditions must be to make it productive".

Primarily, we need to address the events of May 9th and ensure that those responsible are held accountable," he added.

He said that PTI needs to justify its performance during its four-year tenure at the national level and its governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past decade.