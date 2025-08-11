Open Menu

PTI’s Plans Of Independence Day Protests, Tantamount To May 9 Repeat: Arbab Khizer Hayat

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

PTI’s plans of Independence Day protests, tantamount to May 9 repeat: Arbab Khizer Hayat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Additional Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League (N) KP, Arbab Khizer Hayat, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to repeat May 9 by announcing a protest on the Independence Day of Pakistan.

“PTI’s announcement of a protest on August 14 is a conspiracy against the country, while the law is equal for everyone, no one can be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” Arbab warns.

In a press statement issued here, Arbab Khizr Hayat said that every move of the PTI is tantamount to damaging the country’s roots.

The party, PTI, is using the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as a shield while the Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, is a guest for a few days and will soon be overthrown, he claimed.

Arbab Khizr Hayat said that a charge sheet is being prepared against corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and strict action will be taken against the culprits, he added.

