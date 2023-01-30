PTI’s plea for time elections in Punjab: LHC seeks reply, adjourns hearing till Feb 3

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Jawad Hassan who was hearing the case expressed dismay when the law officer representing the federal government and counsel for the Punjab governor sought time for preparation of the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday accepted for regular hearing a plea moved by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging delaying tactics for elections in Punjab.

Justice Jawad Hassan was hearing the case who observed that the Election Commission of Pakistan should have been made party in the case.

The judge observed that it was important to address that who was responsible for announcing the election date.

At this, Barrister Ali Zafar who was representing the PTI said that it was the Punjab Governor who had announced the date for election.

He submitted that the ECP was standing by them on the subject matter as it had already sent a letter to the Punjab governor.

At this, Justice Jawad observed that the elections would be held within the given time under the law.

The counsel representing the Punjab governor and a deputy attorney general appeared before the court and made a plea to give them time so that they could appear again to argue on the case.

The plea irked the judge who expressed dismay over the attitude of the law officers.

“The PTI and the ECP have sent letters seeking a response, what is your stance on the matter?” Justice Jawad asked the government’s lawyer. On it, the law officer sought time to come up with arguments on the subject matter.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, former speaker Sibtain Khan, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Shibli Faraz and Ali Sahi were present in the courtroom during hearing of the case.

Barrister Ali Zafar argued that elections were supposed to be held within 90 days after the assembly had been dissolved but the Punjab governor had not even announced the date for elections. He asked the court to direct the Punjab governor to announce the date of elections in the province.

The court admitted the PTI’s plea for hearing and issued notices to the parties to submit replies and adjourned further hearing till Feb 3.