PTI's Plot To Malign State Institutions To Fail: Sajid Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 06:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Islamabad City and former chairman, Metro Corporation Islamabad, Sajid Abbasi on Wednesday cautioned that tug-of-war between political parties for power might lead to a political, economic, and constitutional crisis in the country.

In a statement, he said that the plot of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to malign prestigious state institutions will fail for sure as the PML-N and the nation will never allow a group of people to harm our national interest. PML-N rejects the ongoing egocentric politics in the country. "The PTI chairman should gain consciousness as the country is not in the position to endure such political blunders," he added.

