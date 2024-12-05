PTI’s political narrative based on lies: Punjab Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab’s Media Coordinator and Official Spokesperson, Syed Kousar Kazmi said on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political narrative was based on lies and assumptions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI was spreading anti-state narratives through foreign-funded social media campaigns.

He further said that armed groups were brought to Islamabad under the pretext of protests.

"Using the name of protests to launch an assault on the state is unacceptable. Blackmailing tactics will not be allowed," he stated.

In contrast, amidst the challenges, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the ‘Honhaar Scholarship Program’ today. The initiative aims to provide quality education to deserving students in the province, he added.