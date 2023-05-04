UrduPoint.com

PTI's Politics Based On Lies, Fake Narratives : Ahmad Yar Hunjra

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 11:10 AM

PTI's politics based on lies, fake narratives : Ahmad Yar Hunjra

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N senior Leader Malik Ahmad Yar Hunjra on Thursday criticized the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the current economic mess and said that politics of PTI leadership revolve around fake narratives and lies.

"The Riyasat-e-Madina was founded on principles of good conduct but on the other hand, PTI's politics is only based on lies and propaganda as every promised they made to the nation was a lie", he said while talking to ptv news channel.

He said that PML-N had a track record of delivering to the nation, adding, in 2013, we eliminated the menace of load shedding and flushed out terrorists.

He said Imran Khan used an undemocratic attitude and during his four-year rule, he never had a meeting with the opposition leaders, adding, Khan established such a bad tradition in politics which we can not even recall.

Imran Khan would pay the political price for his lies that he spoke to the nation for his political gains, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Load Shedding Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Price Muslim Government PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

2 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

11 hours ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

11 hours ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

11 hours ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.