ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N senior Leader Malik Ahmad Yar Hunjra on Thursday criticized the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the current economic mess and said that politics of PTI leadership revolve around fake narratives and lies.

"The Riyasat-e-Madina was founded on principles of good conduct but on the other hand, PTI's politics is only based on lies and propaganda as every promised they made to the nation was a lie", he said while talking to ptv news channel.

He said that PML-N had a track record of delivering to the nation, adding, in 2013, we eliminated the menace of load shedding and flushed out terrorists.

He said Imran Khan used an undemocratic attitude and during his four-year rule, he never had a meeting with the opposition leaders, adding, Khan established such a bad tradition in politics which we can not even recall.

Imran Khan would pay the political price for his lies that he spoke to the nation for his political gains, he added.