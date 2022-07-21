ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday criticized that the politics of previous regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was only based on propaganda, lies and robbed the people of their livelihood.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the PTI's leadership was continuously speaking lies before the public.

He said they had badly damaged image of the country adding that but the situation under the coalition government was improving and coming fast on track.

He further said that PTI was a party of liars and country was suffering because of the anti-people policies of Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, he said that those blaming others of horse trading were themselves involved in this practice and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came to power with the unity of coalition parties and formed government just to save the country from bankruptcy.