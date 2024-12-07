PTI’s Politics Centers On NRO Demand: Rana Ihsan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal, on Saturday said that the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) revolves around a single agenda seeking an NRO for its former chairman.
Talking to a private news channel, he criticized PTI’s "civil disobedience narrative and divisive politics," asserting that the government will address such tactics with strength and resolve.
He accused PTI of attempting to create chaos and anarchy in the country, and now they are trying to manipulate the sentiments of Pakistanis by the fake news roaming on social media.
Replying to a query regarding dialogue with PTI, he said that the government has repeatedly invited PTI to engage in political dialogue, but they have shown no interest in resolution through talks.
Highlighting the government’s achievements, he said that despite challenges, the economy is shifting from stabilization to growth.
Inflation has dropped to single digits, and remittances and exports have increased. "The economic indicators reflect the government’s commitment to turning the country’s economy around," he added.
Rana Ihsan emphasized the government’s focus on stability and development, assuring that no attempts to derail progress would succeed.
