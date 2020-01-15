Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politics was different from other political parties as it would fulfill its all promises which had made during the elections with the people of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politics was different from other political parties as it would fulfill its all promises which had made during the elections with the people of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all political allied parties were full intact with the government and they would be remained allied and their genuine reservations would be addressed.

The minister said the government was going to introduce modern Local Bodies (LB)system and legislation over the matter had completed as due to it representatives of the LB would be responsible for developing work in their areas.

He said due to untiring efforts of the government, the national economy and political stability had strengthened and he expressed hope that the every coming day would be better than passing day.

He said all sectors of life were improving by the policies of the incumbent government, adding institutions of the country were providing positive results as Pakistan International Airline (PIA) revenue was increasing and its deficit was reducing.

It was collective responsibility of the parliamentarians to resolve the national issues and consensus should be developed in all the political parties in this regard, adding political parties had showed the responsibility over the issue of Amending Army Act in the parliament.

He said the government was making efforts to bridge the gap between exports and imports and it had achieved successes in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said the provincial government of Sindh was not paying required attention on development of Karachi which was the mega city of the country.

The government would resolve the issues of common people and providing relief to them was its top priority, he added.

To another question, he said there was no minus one formula could prevail in the PTI.

He said the people had rejected to Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan politics and he had no future in the country's politics.