PTI’s Politics Focus On Personal Agendas Over National Interests. Ahsan
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning & Development Prof Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) focusing on a person-specific agenda instead of addressing national issues.
Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI’s political strategy is centered on securing concessions for its former chairman rather than prioritizing the welfare of the people.
He accused PTI of promoting chaos and economic instability, rejecting government offers for constructive political dialogue.
On PTI's protest call, he referred to the party's history of violent demonstrations, including attacks on Parliament, state institutions, ptv and Radio Pakistan's buildings.
He criticized PTI and said that the party that once claimed to reject foreign intervention now seeks apologies on international platforms, exposing its duplicity.
Highlighting Pakistan’s economic progress, Iqbal said the country is back on the path of development with improved stock market performance, reduced inflation, increased remittances, and significant foreign policy achievements.
However, PTI seems unable to digest these successes and is intent on derailing progress.
Recent Stories
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death
Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive
Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe
NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Security Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS for giving priority to Pakistan over personal interests2 minutes ago
-
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts1 hour ago
-
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat School/College1 hour ago
-
YPP spotlights youth’s role in global, local progress1 hour ago
-
Police organizes walk to strengthen peace, security in Capital1 hour ago
-
COP29: Pakistan pledges stronger financial protection against climate risks as Global Shield benefic ..1 hour ago
-
Special Committee on Human Trafficking to check implementation at provincial, district levels: Conve ..1 hour ago
-
Rs 45m grant distributed among high court bars to address lawyers issues1 hour ago
-
Art exhibition opens at PNCA to celebrate creativity, resilience1 hour ago
-
CII calls for balanced approach to social media regulation2 hours ago
-
France, Global partners unite against polio in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
CM Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Banu terrorist attack3 hours ago