PTI's Politics Of Chaos, An Attempt To Weaken Pakistan's Institutions: Abbasi
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and MNA from Rawalpindi, claimed on Saturday that the PTI is orchestrating a conspiracy to create chaos in the country and undermine its institutions.
Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, he remarked that the PML-N will not allow the politics of anarchy to take roots in the country.
He added that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is aware that the end of anarchy will mark the end of his political career.
The government is working to build consensus for the constitutional amendment package, and PTI was also given the opportunity to consult their leader.
He also mentioned that the founder of PTI is expected to oppose the constitutional amendment. Additionally, the PML-N leader pointed out that the PTI founder has never spoken out against Israel, and that PTI had not taken part in the All Parties Conference (APC) organized in support of Palestine.
