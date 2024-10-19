Open Menu

PTI's Politics Of Chaos, An Attempt To Weaken Pakistan's Institutions: Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PTI's politics of chaos, an attempt to weaken Pakistan's institutions: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and MNA from Rawalpindi, claimed on Saturday that the PTI is orchestrating a conspiracy to create chaos in the country and undermine its institutions.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, he remarked that the PML-N will not allow the politics of anarchy to take roots in the country.

He added that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is aware that the end of anarchy will mark the end of his political career.

The government is working to build consensus for the constitutional amendment package, and PTI was also given the opportunity to consult their leader.

He also mentioned that the founder of PTI is expected to oppose the constitutional amendment. Additionally, the PML-N leader pointed out that the PTI founder has never spoken out against Israel, and that PTI had not taken part in the All Parties Conference (APC) organized in support of Palestine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Israel Palestine Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC Parliament Rawalpindi Muslim Media All From Government Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence bec ..

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin I ..

Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfal ..

Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution

3 hours ago
 TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

4 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attende ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..

4 hours ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Du ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..

4 hours ago
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

5 hours ago
 PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

5 hours ago
 realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

5 hours ago
 Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

5 hours ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

6 hours ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan