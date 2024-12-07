(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Kardar Saturday vehemently denounced PTI's actions, demanding severe accountability for those responsible for the recent Islamabad attack and thus accused them of deliberately misleading the public for their interests.

She emphasized that PTI's politics of deception will ultimately fail, as the people wish to reign in transparency and accountability in the country.

She criticized PTI's tactics of manipulating public opinion and diverting attention from pressing national issues, thereby neglecting the welfare of the people, especially the youth.

Uzma Kardar has accused PTI of misleading the youth with fake propaganda and playing politics with dead bodies by sharing fake videos on social media.

She slammed PTI for providing inaccurate information on the recent protests, specifically regarding the number of casualties.

Kardar also questioned why key PTI leaders, including Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur, escaped from the scene and left their workers in the lurch.

The PML-N leader has also called on PTI to stop playing the blame game and instead come together for dialogue.

Uzma Kardar has also strongly condemned PTI's Civil disobedience campaign, accusing the party of deceiving the nation with fabricated statements.

She criticized PTI's tactics, alleging that they are spreading misinformation and misleading the public.

Responding to a query, she said Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, the president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) is a respected figure known for his proactive approach and commitment to democratic norms.

She appreciated that Maulana believes in finding peaceful solutions, rather than resorting to chaos-based politics, whenever he leads protests.

Maulana is currently engaged in talks with the government and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to address his concerns regarding the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act 2024, also known as the Madrasah bill and his concerns will be addressed on priority.