'PTI's Politics Of Intimidation No Longer Be Tolerated': Danyal Chaudhry
warns
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Danyal Chaudhry Friday condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for employing intimidation tactics, emphasizing that the government would no longer tolerate such actions.
In a recent interview with a private news channel, Danyal Chaudhry lambasted PTI's protests, asserting that they disproportionately harm Pakistan's most vulnerable populations, including the poor and farmers, rather than targeting the government.
"The government will not tolerate any disruptions to peace and will not give in to blackmailing tactics," Danyal Chaudhry cautioned.
Danyal also made it clear that there would be no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for Imran Khan until he takes responsibility for the May 9 riots.
Responding a query, he said, "Pakistan will only prosper under democratic rule, not anarchic politics."
"The government will take strict action if protesters in the capital violate rules and regulations," Danyal Chaudhry warned.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits school to review teaching process33 seconds ago
-
Islamabad community cries out for normalcy as regular protests disrupt daily life31 minutes ago
-
Implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point scoring regrettable: Dar3 hours ago
-
Robber killed, accomplice escapes after alleged encounter10 hours ago
-
National Action Plan for Health Security launched10 hours ago
-
Robber killed, accomplice escapes after alleged encounter10 hours ago
-
Tarar warns Tehreek-e-Intishar of stern action over illegal protest plans11 hours ago
-
Govt striving to provide facilities to people in Balochistan: Khetran12 hours ago
-
PTI should turn to dialogue, parliamentary politics: Sheikh12 hours ago
-
IDEAS-2024: Karachi Show held at Nishan-e-Pakistan12 hours ago
-
IHC directs Distt Admin for measures to maintain peace in capital12 hours ago
-
33 killed, 19 injured in firing on passenger vehicles in Kurram District12 hours ago