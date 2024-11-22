Open Menu

'PTI's Politics Of Intimidation No Longer Be Tolerated': Danyal Chaudhry

 warns

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Danyal Chaudhry Friday condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for employing intimidation tactics, emphasizing that the government would no longer tolerate such actions.

In a recent interview with a private news channel, Danyal Chaudhry lambasted PTI's protests, asserting that they disproportionately harm Pakistan's most vulnerable populations, including the poor and farmers, rather than targeting the government.

"The government will not tolerate any disruptions to peace and will not give in to blackmailing tactics," Danyal Chaudhry cautioned.

Danyal also made it clear that there would be no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for Imran Khan until he takes responsibility for the May 9 riots.

Responding a query, he said, "Pakistan will only prosper under democratic rule, not anarchic politics."

"The government will take strict action if protesters in the capital violate rules and regulations," Danyal Chaudhry warned.

