PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The spokesperson for the Government Negotiation Committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Friday that the government offer for dialogue should not be misinterpreted as a deal or concession but strictly as a political negotiations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had an opportunity to embrace political discourse and move away from hatred and division but failed to do so.

He said, “By announcing its exit from the dialogue, PTI has missed the bus. Despite resorting to negative tactics and divisive politics for the past decade, they had an opportunity to conduct itself as a political party but failed.”

He said that confrontation, chaos, and street protests were embedded in PTI’s political DNA. PTI did not even wait for the agreed seven working days and took premature actions six days earlier.

He further said that the government remains intact with negotiations despite the PTI’s announcement of civil disobedience and called on people to stop paying taxes.

He noted that if the government had ill intentions, they could have immediately rejected PTI’s demands. Instead, they remained engaged, despite enduring derogatory remarks from PTI leaders.

He pointed out that if similar offensive statements were made by Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, or Bilawal Bhutto, the opposition's reaction would be extreme.

However, the government showed restraint and did not react impulsively to PTI’s provocations.

Siddiqui further revealed that both parties had agreed not to escalate tensions through public statements, yet the opposition broke this commitment.

He said that while PTI’ claim to have only two demands was wrong, in reality, one demand included eight additional points, while the other had seven, making a total of fifteen demands.

Answering a question regarding the expected government response to the PTI’s demands, he said that PTI’s demands were thoroughly examined by legal experts, determining which were feasible and which conflicted with the law. Despite serious deliberations, the government offered as much flexibility as possible.

He stated that the government had not outright rejected any demands but was still working on finalizing its position. He criticized PTI for withdrawing from talks prematurely and engaging in unnecessary confrontations. He reaffirmed that the government was always open to dialogue and had no hostility towards PTI.

Siddiqui concluded that while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had given a positive statement about political dialogue, PTI, on the other hand, continued advocating civil disobedience and road blockades. He emphasized that political parties should engage through proper parliamentary forums rather than resorting to disruptive tactics.

He condemned PTI’s alleged international lobbying against Pakistan, claiming that the party sought to portray the country negatively to foreign entities, including the IMF and human rights organizations.

He said that despite suffering imprisonments and hardships, other political parties never resorted to harming the country’s interests.