PTI’s Politics Rooted In Violence And Chaos: Rana Ihsan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 01:14 AM
Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prioritize personal interests over national welfare
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prioritize personal interests over national welfare.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI’s history was filled with violent protests and destruction.
He further said that PTI never misses an opportunity to exploit national issues for political gains, misleading the public for its own benefit.
He said that every citizen must play his role in the country’s progress rather than indulging in divisive politics.
On the issue of terrorism, he stressed the need for all political parties to show seriousness and unity in addressing this critical challenge.
Recent Stories
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, ..
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots
Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku
Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA announces cut in power tariff nationwide under monthly FCA16 minutes ago
-
BJP’s Hindutva agenda cannot change ground realities in IIOJK: APHC2 hours ago
-
SP Potohar holds khuli kachehri at Police Lines2 hours ago
-
CJCSC, services chiefs condole demise of Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey2 hours ago
-
Govt unveils Ramazan Relief package for low and middle income families2 hours ago
-
Police foils truck robbery2 hours ago
-
First printing museum to be inaugurated soon: Jam Ikram2 hours ago
-
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days20 minutes ago
-
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary20 minutes ago
-
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..11 minutes ago
-
Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku11 minutes ago
-
Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers11 minutes ago