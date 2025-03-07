PTI’s politics rooted in violence and chaos: Rana Ihsan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prioritize personal interests over national welfare.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI’s history was filled with violent protests and destruction.

He further said that PTI never misses an opportunity to exploit national issues for political gains, misleading the public for its own benefit.

He said that every citizen must play his role in the country’s progress rather than indulging in divisive politics.

On the issue of terrorism, he stressed the need for all political parties to show seriousness and unity in addressing this critical challenge.