UrduPoint.com

PTI's Politics To Be Buried In Bye-election: Abid Sher

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 06:40 PM

PTI's politics to be buried in bye-election: Abid Sher

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) senior leader Abid Sher Ali has said that the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) politics would be buried forever on 17th July's bye-election.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, he claimed that people in the constituency had already bid farewell to Shah Mahmood Qureshi, whose son Zain Qureshi was contesting on PTI's ticket.

He asked the election commission to ensure implementation of its code of conduct for holding free and fair bye-elections in PP-217.

"We only want peaceful election in the constituency", he stressed and said that the EC would be responsible, in case of any mismanagement or law-and-order issue.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Abid Sher Ali July Muslim Media PP-217

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

6 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

6 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.