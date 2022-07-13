MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) senior leader Abid Sher Ali has said that the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) politics would be buried forever on 17th July's bye-election.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, he claimed that people in the constituency had already bid farewell to Shah Mahmood Qureshi, whose son Zain Qureshi was contesting on PTI's ticket.

He asked the election commission to ensure implementation of its code of conduct for holding free and fair bye-elections in PP-217.

"We only want peaceful election in the constituency", he stressed and said that the EC would be responsible, in case of any mismanagement or law-and-order issue.