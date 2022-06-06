(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Provincial President of Pakistan Peoples Party and Ex Minister for Health, Syed Zahir Ali Shah here on Monday said the poor economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf Government had put the country's economy at the verge bankruptcy.

Addressing a press-conference here at Press Club, Syed Zahir Shah said that Imran Khan government was responsible for the country's quagmire, price hike and inflation.

He said prices of petrol and diesel, besides Dollars, had surged to unprecedented level due to ill economic and financial policies of Imran Khan's government.

Except metro bus, he said no major development project was completed in Peshawar.

Zahir said the present coalition government will take the country out of economic crisis and address to resolve people's problems.