UrduPoint.com

PTI's Popularity Graph Growing: SACM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2022 | 08:00 PM

PTI's popularity graph growing: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that popularity graph of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is growing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his statement issued here on Sunday regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's historic public meeting at Hafizabad, SACM said, "People's response to Imran Khan's call shows how happy and satisfied the public is with the steps taken by the incumbent government."He said that coalition parties were made up of astute politicians who were well aware that the opposition would soon disperse.

Hasaan Khawar said that it was still time for the opposition to withdraw the no-confidence motion adding that the opposition parties had reached the last stage of arrogance due to repeated failures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Hafizabad Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

11 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

20 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

21 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

21 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>