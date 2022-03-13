(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that popularity graph of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is growing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his statement issued here on Sunday regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's historic public meeting at Hafizabad, SACM said, "People's response to Imran Khan's call shows how happy and satisfied the public is with the steps taken by the incumbent government."He said that coalition parties were made up of astute politicians who were well aware that the opposition would soon disperse.

Hasaan Khawar said that it was still time for the opposition to withdraw the no-confidence motion adding that the opposition parties had reached the last stage of arrogance due to repeated failures.