Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said the popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was just an outward impression (not real in the true sense)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said the popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was just an outward impression (not real in the true sense).

Even today, an innumerable majority of Pakistani citizens stand with Pakistan Muslim Legue-Nawaz (PML-N), he said.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the government would not succumb to holding elections on blackmailing and pressures.

"We will not conduct elections through intimidation," he asserted.

"We have shown this while in power in 2014 (PTI's stage-in) and we have still decided to not bow down to any threat under any circumstances," he added while referring to the 2014 stage-in saga.