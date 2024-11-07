PTI’s Popularity Limited To Empty Slogans: Irfan Siddiqui
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 10:38 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has nothing beyond empty slogans of popularity
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI’s popularity was confined to speeches and social media, without real public backing.
“Even at their peak, they struggled to attract significant crowds; now, they have nothing to offer,” he said.
He added that PTI’s political approach was built on “threats and divisiveness” adding that the party has double standards on both local politics and international issues, including Palestine.
He said that PTI did not attend the All Parties Conference (APC) on Palestine, implying their duplicity on the issue.
Responding to impression that the government was under pressure, he dismissed the notion, saying, “We have seen all of PTI’s tactics and remain unaffected.” He further said that PTI was attempting to boost its political standing by fake impressions, but will failed.
Regarding constitutional amendments, Senator Siddiqui said that the recent amendments were aimed at strengthening the judicial system to ensure justice. He clarified that currently, no 27th Amendment was planned, though Parliament may consider future amendments if necessary.
Answering a question, he said that while peaceful protests were a democratic right, rallies that threaten public order required proper authorization.
On Nawaz Sharif’s visit to the United States, he said it is a private trip solely for medical and personal reasons.
