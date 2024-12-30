ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Spokesperson to Chief Minister Punjab Syed Kousar Kazmi made it clear on Monday that the government will not acquiesce to PTI's pressure tactics, upholding national interests instead with unwavering resolve and a firm commitment to democratic principles.

"We will not succumb to the pressure tactics employed by external powers seeking to undermine Pakistan's sovereignty and nuclear capabilities through their support for PTI," he said while speaking to a private news channel.

"It is imperative that we expose the nefarious designs of external forces backing PTI, which are clearly aimed at weakening Pakistan's nuclear deterrence and compromising its national security," he mentioned.

Syed Kousar Kazmi further stated that no any Islamic country is backing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by Imran Khan, but rather a lobby that seeks to harm Pakistan's nuclear power.

Responding to a query, the spokesperson emphasized that the PML-N leadership is committed to upholding democratic values and principles

He assured that the government will not be intimidated by threats and will continue to work tirelessly for the country's progress and prosperity.

Kousar Kazmi reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding Pakistan's state institutions, emphasizing their importance in maintaining national stability and security.

He also expressed the government's willingness to engage in negotiations with allied parties to resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue and mutual understanding.

He further emphasized that PTI that they should take negotiation round tables seriously, implying that dialogue and cooperation are essential for resolving issues.

By taking negotiation round tables seriously, PTI can work towards finding mutually beneficial solutions, ultimately strengthening Pakistan's democratic institutions and promoting national progress, he added.