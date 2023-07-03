Open Menu

PTI's Problem Not Political But Psychological: Muhammad Ali Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that the problem of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was not political but psychological as according to him, the PTI leaders have lost their minds after losing power both in the center and provinces.

In a statement to the media here Monday, he said that all the conspiracies of PTI were destined to fail and the party will not come into power again through elections or selection. The PTI, he added, has now become a lost story. The PTI leadership was now seeking selection rather than election but their every attempt to gain power will fail.

He said before coming to power, the PTI leader Imran Khan promised to give 10 million jobs and 5 million houses to people but he failed to honor the pledges he made to the people. He said Imran Khan deceived the people through his hollow slogans.

Shah said PPP never came to power through the back door.

He questioned what PTI did for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during their long 10-year tenure and added that PTI only utilized national resources for their sit-ins and rallies. The PTI always lied to the people and misused the social media platform.

The performance of PTI was just limited to social media as it had hired more than 1500 social media influencers only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote their false performance. The salaries of these social media influencers were being paid from the provincial exchequer and that was why the province was faced with Rs 1000 billion in debt after their departure.

He asked why PTI was reluctant to answer questions regarding their male practices and corruption in BRT, Billion Tree Tsunami and Malam Jabba projects.

