PTI's Promise Of Low-cost Housing Units Launches Towards Fulfillment: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Friday said the promise made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government with the masses of providing them low-cost residential units under its flagship project of 'Naya Pakistan Housing' was gradually moving towards its fulfillment.

On his twitter handler, he expressed these views after Prime Minister Imran Khan performed groundbreaking of 35,000 residential apartments, affordable housing project in Lahore.

The minister said the middle and the salaried class people would become owners of their own homes on easy installments under the Prime Minister pro-poor initiative.

More Stories From Pakistan

