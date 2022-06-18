UrduPoint.com

PTI's Propaganda Against Govt Just For Hide Its Incompetency: Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2022 | 10:17 PM

PTI's propaganda against govt just for hide its incompetency: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was using propaganda tool against government just for hide their incompetency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was using propaganda tool against government just for hide their incompetency.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that stable economy is need of hour and our focus to strengthening economy rather than politics. Once the economy stable, political system of country would be better too, he added.

Moreover, he maintained that IMF demanding to implement the agreement that we did in larger interest of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Global mental health issues saw sharp rise during ..

Global mental health issues saw sharp rise during pandemic: WHO

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of murder

6 minutes ago
 'See you next time': Injured Osaka withdraws from ..

'See you next time': Injured Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

6 minutes ago
 Ending victim-blaming crucial to eradicating confl ..

Ending victim-blaming crucial to eradicating conflict-based sexual violence: UN ..

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

8 minutes ago
 Lengthy hours loadshedding irks chemists at medici ..

Lengthy hours loadshedding irks chemists at medicine market

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.