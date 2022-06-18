(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was using propaganda tool against government just for hide their incompetency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was using propaganda tool against government just for hide their incompetency.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that stable economy is need of hour and our focus to strengthening economy rather than politics. Once the economy stable, political system of country would be better too, he added.

Moreover, he maintained that IMF demanding to implement the agreement that we did in larger interest of the country.