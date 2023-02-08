UrduPoint.com

PTI's Propaganda On Negotiations With IMF Harms National Interests: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 11:31 PM

PTI's propaganda on negotiations with IMF harms national interests: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday debunked the propaganda launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the ongoing negations of the government with the International Monetary Funday (IMF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday debunked the propaganda launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the ongoing negations of the government with the International Monetary Funday (IMF).

Talking to the media persons here at the Parliament House, the minister said the PTI which pushed the country on the brink of default, was now involved in spreading fake news on the talks with the IMF which harmed the national interest.

"Spreading fake news is in nobody's interest," she said, urging the media to abstain from publishing and airing fake news originating from unauthentic sources.

She said the government was trying to renegotiate the agreement, signed by the PTI regime with the IMF, to provide maximum relief to the masses.

The minister said all the people should contribute towards the betterment of the country and the nation. The coalition government had made concerted efforts to save the country from default.

To a query, she said it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold the elections in the country.

The PTI members had themselves tendered resignation from the National Assembly and ironically had now approached the court for relief, she added.

