PTI’s protest aims at attacking state: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday questioned the intent of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold protest at the D-Chowk Islamabad amid the high-profile visits.

“What was the purpose of this symbolic protest and what were the demands of the participants,” the minister asked in his post at the X formerly twitter.

The minister believed that the only purpose of this protest is nothing but to attack the state.

"Serving the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has never been a priority for them. Their performance was zero, and their competence was nonexistent," he said while criticizing the PTI.

He said the nation had witnessed today how small groups briefly emerged with revolutionary slogans, only to abandon their so-called leadership once again. The short-lived passion for change reached to its logical end within no time, he added.