PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Ikhtar Wali Khan, a member of the Central Working Committee of Pakistan Muslim League and spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s protest scheduled for October 15, labeling it as undemocratic, conspiratorial, and anarchic.

In a statement released on Sunday, Wali asserted that PTI's protest is being organized at the behest of countries hostile to Pakistan, particularly those opposed to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He warned these nations against using PTI as "hired guerillas" in Pakistan, cautioning that they would face legal repercussions for their conspiratorial actions.

Wali emphasized the significance of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, asserting that any attempt by PTI to disrupt the event would be met with serious consequences.

He criticized PTI for its ongoing agenda against the country and collaboration with entities perceived as adversarial to the state.

Furthermore, Wali expressed concern over the declining security situation, accusing PTI of trying to provoke unrest by inviting foreign speakers to their rally. He affirmed that all political parties are united in supporting for the SCO conference.