PTI's Protest Call Slammed As Attack On National Integrity During SCO Summit: Uzma Kardar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Uzma Kardar Monday strongly condemned PTI's protest call during the SCO Summit, labeling it an attack on national integrity and instead emphasized the summit's historic significance as a unique opportunity for Pakistan to shine on the global stage.

Talking to ptv news channel, she highlighted the significance of the SCO Summit and the potential consequences of disrupting it.

Uzma Kardar emphasized the importance of national unity and criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) decision to hold protests during the SCO Summit.

She said, "PTI can hold protests after the conference or within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but this time, the SCO Summit takes precedence.

"

Kardar urged PTI to consider the national interest and postponed their protests until after the summit.

Responding a query, she mentioned, "SCO is a key regional platform which will enhances Pakistan's global influence and diplomatic reach."

She expressed feared that disrupting the summit would undermine Pakistan's reputation and relationships with key regional players.

"By hosting successful SCO Summit, Pakistan can showcase its capabilities, strengthen diplomatic ties and unlock economic opportunities, making it a crucial event for the country's future," she highlighted.

