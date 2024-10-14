- Home
- Pakistan
- PTI's protest call slammed as attack on national integrity during SCO Summit: Uzma Kardar
PTI's Protest Call Slammed As Attack On National Integrity During SCO Summit: Uzma Kardar
Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Uzma Kardar Monday strongly condemned PTI's protest call during the SCO Summit, labeling it an attack on national integrity and instead emphasized the summit's historic significance as a unique opportunity for Pakistan to shine on the global stage.
Talking to ptv news channel, she highlighted the significance of the SCO Summit and the potential consequences of disrupting it.
Uzma Kardar emphasized the importance of national unity and criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) decision to hold protests during the SCO Summit.
She said, "PTI can hold protests after the conference or within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but this time, the SCO Summit takes precedence.
"
Kardar urged PTI to consider the national interest and postponed their protests until after the summit.
Responding a query, she mentioned, "SCO is a key regional platform which will enhances Pakistan's global influence and diplomatic reach."
She expressed feared that disrupting the summit would undermine Pakistan's reputation and relationships with key regional players.
"By hosting successful SCO Summit, Pakistan can showcase its capabilities, strengthen diplomatic ties and unlock economic opportunities, making it a crucial event for the country's future," she highlighted.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU announces first phase of entry test results45 seconds ago
-
Kashmiris sound alarm over Delhi’s plan to erase identity, cultural heritage: Report11 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle collision in Bahawalpur leaves 5 injured31 minutes ago
-
Sindh University announces results of Entry test results9 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes importance of unity in securing rights, peace10 hours ago
-
3 proclaimed offenders held in Wah Cantt10 hours ago
-
Man killed, brother injured by dumper rammed over motorcycle in Taxila10 hours ago
-
Kohat Tunnel reopens11 hours ago
-
Car lifter arrested after shootout with police in Wah12 hours ago
-
1 killed, 1 injured over old enmity12 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan announces to celebrate festival in November13 hours ago
-
Pak embassy Oman organizes Trade Expo14 hours ago