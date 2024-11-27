PTI's Protest On Nov-24 Failed Like Its May-9 Protest: Azma
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that whether it was May 9 or November 24, PTI's protest failed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that whether it was May 9 or November 24, PTI's protest failed.
Addressing a press conference, she said the PTI called for protest for five times, and it failed every time. She said people did not come out in Punjab for any protest.
The minister said that Bushra Bibi escaped from the protest on Tuesday night, while KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur faced criticism from the party workers.
She said Gandapur's car was set on fire by workers.
Azma Bokhari said that 22 Punjab police vehicles were damaged during the protest, the record of Afghan citizens caught in the protest would be shared soon. The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan's own children were outside the country, while there was no food available for children of people during the protest.
