Open Menu

PTI's Protest On Nov-24 Failed Like Its May-9 Protest: Azma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:01 PM

PTI's protest on Nov-24 failed like its May-9 protest: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that whether it was May 9 or November 24, PTI's protest failed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that whether it was May 9 or November 24, PTI's protest failed.

Addressing a press conference, she said the PTI called for protest for five times, and it failed every time. She said people did not come out in Punjab for any protest.

The minister said that Bushra Bibi escaped from the protest on Tuesday night, while KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur faced criticism from the party workers.

She said Gandapur's car was set on fire by workers.

Azma Bokhari said that 22 Punjab police vehicles were damaged during the protest, the record of Afghan citizens caught in the protest would be shared soon. The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan's own children were outside the country, while there was no food available for children of people during the protest.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Afghanistan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Information Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vehicles Car May November From Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test ..

Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo

38 seconds ago
 DC Battagram reviews health and education initiati ..

DC Battagram reviews health and education initiatives

39 seconds ago
 Sports festival continues on third consecutive da ..

Sports festival continues on third consecutive day in Nawabshah

30 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders e ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders establishing tier-four data cen ..

31 seconds ago
 LESCO system shortcoming to be resolved soon: CEO

LESCO system shortcoming to be resolved soon: CEO

33 seconds ago
 Anti-leishmaniasis injections provided to health d ..

Anti-leishmaniasis injections provided to health department Khyber

34 seconds ago
Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar

25 minutes ago
 All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival ..

All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival on Nov 29-30

25 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested ..

Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests

52 minutes ago
 Somalia to have National Coordination Office for C ..

Somalia to have National Coordination Office for COMSTECH

8 minutes ago
 Project launched for capacity building training of ..

Project launched for capacity building training of QEC

8 minutes ago
 PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur

PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan