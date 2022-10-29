UrduPoint.com

PTI's Protest Only Acceptable At Allocated Place: Kaira

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Friday the government would be having no concerns of the PTI's protest in Islamabad if its leadership could ensure honoring their commitments made with the local administration to hold public gathering at an allocated place.

"The government has reservations on PTI's long march as the track record of Imran Khan shows that he would not fulfill the commitments," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The advisor categorically made it clear that "If Imran Khan has demanded everything to be of his choice, it would not be fulfilled." He said the aides of Imran would leave the latter's support if there was any law and order situation created during the long march, adding that government would fulfill its responsibility if the marchers moved against the law.

Kaira said the elections would be held on time and the government would not succumb to the pressure exerted by Imran Khan to announce early elections.

He advised Imran to hold dialogues with the government to settle the issues for political stability in the country.

The advisor said violence in any shape would not acceptable, adding that institutions were functioning within the domain of the Constitution.

He was of the view that the foreign and economic policies of the incumbent government were going very smooth and in a productive way which were disrupted in the PTI's tenure.

