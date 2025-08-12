Open Menu

PTI’s Protest Plan On Independence Day ‘regrettable’: Rana Ihsan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:33 AM

Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decision to hold protests on August 14 was “deeply regrettable”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decision to hold protests on August 14 was “deeply regrettable.”

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI always prioritize personal interests over national interest.

He said that while the entire nation would be celebrating Independence Day, PTI had announced protest demonstrations that would disrupt public life.

“On a day of national pride, they will block roads, create problems for citizens, and disrupt daily routines,” he noted.

Rana Ihsan questioned why PTI repeatedly chooses dates of historical and national significance for political agitation.

“Such actions and events cannot be allowed,” he stressed.

He further said that the government was committed to ensuring smooth celebrations of the country’s independence.

