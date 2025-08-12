PTI’s Protest Plan On Independence Day ‘regrettable’: Rana Ihsan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:33 AM
Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decision to hold protests on August 14 was “deeply regrettable”
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decision to hold protests on August 14 was “deeply regrettable.”
Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI always prioritize personal interests over national interest.
He said that while the entire nation would be celebrating Independence Day, PTI had announced protest demonstrations that would disrupt public life.
“On a day of national pride, they will block roads, create problems for citizens, and disrupt daily routines,” he noted.
Rana Ihsan questioned why PTI repeatedly chooses dates of historical and national significance for political agitation.
“Such actions and events cannot be allowed,” he stressed.
He further said that the government was committed to ensuring smooth celebrations of the country’s independence.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum
Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of ..
US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization
Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest
DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum4 minutes ago
-
Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest4 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation of Jhalawan Medical ..28 minutes ago
-
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change Shezra Mansab Ali Khan ..28 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti29 minutes ago
-
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office29 minutes ago
-
Murree prepares robust traffic plan35 minutes ago
-
Triple murder suspect arrested on Adiala Road15 minutes ago
-
Speech contest held at Boys College Nawabshah in connection with Independence day15 minutes ago
-
SSP South reviews security measures for Chinese nationals15 minutes ago
-
Police organizes seminar to mark minorities' day15 minutes ago