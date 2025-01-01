Open Menu

PTI’s Provincial Government Accused Of Suppressing Opposition Protests

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 09:59 PM

The brutal baton charge and tear gas shelling by the police on peaceful protesting local government representatives in Peshawar is an example of fascism at its worst, said Abdul Wasi, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Central

He criticized the provincial government for its hypocrisy, stating that while it protests against the Federal government’s actions, it oppresses the opposition within its own province.

For the past three years, development funds for opposition-affiliated mayors, tehsil chairmen, and other elected local representatives have been withheld.

This discriminatory policy has pushed representatives to stage a prolonged protest outside the provincial assembly in Peshawar.

Abdul Wasi said police attacked the peaceful sit-in with severe baton charges and excessive tear gas, escalating tensions further.

He condemned the crackdown, highlighting that development work across the province has been stalled for three years, and local representatives are protesting to restore the halted projects.

He accused the provincial government of selectively releasing funds to 51 tehsil chairmen affiliated with the ruling PTI while denying funds to opposition representatives, calling it a blatant insult to the public mandate.

He urged the provincial government to immediately release the funds and allow the continuation of development projects, emphasizing that peaceful protests should not be met with force.

