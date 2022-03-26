UrduPoint.com

PTI's Public Gathering Will Break Record Of Minar-e-Pakistan Meeting: Governor Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public gathering on March 27 would break the record of Minar-e-Pakistan public meeting

Talking to media, flanked by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi and Additional Secretary General PTI Aamer Mahmood Kiani, he said that people from all over the country would participate in the public meeting to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He hinted that PM Khan has kept the trump card close to his heart.

He said that he has wrote a letter to the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for handing over of accused Jam Abdul Karim to Sindh police after his arrest on arrival at Islamabad.

He said that the accused was involved in a heinous crime. He said that Jam Abdul Karim was wanted in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio.

It had been heard that the accused was planning to attend the assembly session, he said adding that the DG FIA had been asked to include the name of the accused in the Provincial National Identification List (PNIL) as the accused was wanted in an FIR registered at Memon Goth Police Station, District Malir.

Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi said that PTI caravans are coming from all over the Sindh province to participate in the largest public gathering 'Amar bil Maroof'. He said that he would welcome all the PTI caravans coming from Sindh and some also reached to the Parade venue.

He said that according to some media reports, the accused Jam Abdul Karim has reached Pakistan.

He said that Sindh police registered cases against PTI workers and did nothing for the law and order where 50, 000 criminal incidents took place. He demanded that IG Sindh should take back the fake FIRs registered against PTI workers.

