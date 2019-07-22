Senator Faisal Javed Khan Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) historic public gathering at Capital Arena-One in Washington would help improve the prestige of Pakistani diaspora living abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) historic public gathering at Capital Arena-One in Washington would help improve the prestige of Pakistani diaspora living abroad.

The credible leader, Prime Minister Imran Khan has injected a great deal of passion and enthusiasm among Pakistanis in his address at the public meeting, he said in a twitter message.

He said Washington public gathering (Jalsa) will have a major impact on the prestige of Pakistani Americans.