PTI's Public Meeting In Washington To Elevate Prestige Of Pakistani Diaspora
Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:40 PM
Senator Faisal Javed Khan Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) historic public gathering at Capital Arena-One in Washington would help improve the prestige of Pakistani diaspora living abroad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) historic public gathering at Capital Arena-One in Washington would help improve the prestige of Pakistani diaspora living abroad.
The credible leader, Prime Minister Imran Khan has injected a great deal of passion and enthusiasm among Pakistanis in his address at the public meeting, he said in a twitter message.
He said Washington public gathering (Jalsa) will have a major impact on the prestige of Pakistani Americans.