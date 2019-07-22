UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI's Public Meeting In Washington To Elevate Prestige Of Pakistani Diaspora

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:40 PM

PTI's public meeting in Washington to elevate prestige of Pakistani diaspora

Senator Faisal Javed Khan Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) historic public gathering at Capital Arena-One in Washington would help improve the prestige of Pakistani diaspora living abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) historic public gathering at Capital Arena-One in Washington would help improve the prestige of Pakistani diaspora living abroad.

The credible leader, Prime Minister Imran Khan has injected a great deal of passion and enthusiasm among Pakistanis in his address at the public meeting, he said in a twitter message.

He said Washington public gathering (Jalsa) will have a major impact on the prestige of Pakistani Americans.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Washington Jalsa Twitter

Recent Stories

Police not registering FIR against Mohsin Abbas: W ..

6 minutes ago

Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s Arab arthouse film &#03 ..

11 minutes ago

ERC Al Ain branch participates in initiative to co ..

11 minutes ago

Iran pays tribute to late UN atomic agency chief

31 seconds ago

KP Boys, Girls Badminton trials for National Junio ..

32 seconds ago

Govt launches various projects to reduce unemploym ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.