(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the cancellation of permission for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rally is purely an administrative matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the cancellation of permission for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rally is purely an administrative matter.

Holding rallies and mobilizing people are the essence of democracy.

However, PTI should consider the sensitivity of the time (Muharram) before calling for a rally, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The local administration would have a proper justification as to why they revoked the permission, he added.

During Muharram, when the administration was fully occupied with ensuring security for the processions, it was unwise to gather people for other events, he further added.

In response to a query about the All Party Conference (APC), he mentioned that the government has invited all stakeholders to participate in it.