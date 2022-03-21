UrduPoint.com

PTI's Rally Venue Shifted To Parade Ground: Faisal Javed Khan

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 06:58 PM

PTI's rally venue shifted to Parade Ground: Faisal Javed Khan

Senator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that now PTI's public rally would be held at Parade Ground on March 27

Earlier, the venue was decided at D-Chowk which was shifted after party consultation that D-Chowk was not sufficient to cater more than one million people.

Earlier, the venue was decided at D-Chowk which was shifted after party consultation that D-Chowk was not sufficient to cater more than one million people.

Addressing press conference flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan, he said that D-Chowk did not have enough space to accommodate more than one million people.

He said that huge number of people of all walks of life would participate in the PTI's rally.

He said that opposition would face a crushing defeat in the no-confidence motion.

