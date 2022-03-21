Senator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that now PTI's public rally would be held at Parade Ground on March 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Senator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that now PTI's public rally would be held at Parade Ground on March 27.

Earlier, the venue was decided at D-Chowk which was shifted after party consultation that D-Chowk was not sufficient to cater more than one million people.

Addressing press conference flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan, he said that D-Chowk did not have enough space to accommodate more than one million people.

He said that huge number of people of all walks of life would participate in the PTI's rally.

He said that opposition would face a crushing defeat in the no-confidence motion.