PTI's Real Face Exposed, Says Hamza

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PTI's real face exposed, says Hamza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Former chief minister Punjab and senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz said on Monday the real face of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had been exposed after the attacks on state properties and military installations by its activists.

Talking to the media after visiting Yadgar-e-Shuhada at Manawan, he said the whole nation was indebted to the Pakistan Army due to sacrifices of the brave sons of the soil, and their (martyrs') memorials were a symbol of pride.

He regretted that a handful of miscreants attacked the memorials of martyrs on May 9 on the directions of their leadership to achieve their personal agenda.

The whole nation was sad over sorrowful incidents in the guise of protest as the day would be remembered as black day in the history. State properties including Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar was set ablaze, he said adding that a dark chapter was written on May 9 which exposed their real face before the nation.

He demanded the elements involved in the attacks must face legal process and cases against them should be taken to a logical end. Hamza Shehbaz said that other political parties had also been lodging protest but no one went to such extent and put on fire the entire country.

