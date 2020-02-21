UrduPoint.com
PTI's Reforms Turn KP Attractive Place For Investors: KP Minister For Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:43 PM

KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that massive reforms were introduced to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attractive place for investors wherein they were being provided conducive environment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that massive reforms were introduced to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attractive place for investors wherein they were being provided conducive environment.

He was talking to PTI leader, Junaid Lakhani during his visit to Karachi on Friday. On the invitation of the PTI leader, the KP Minister also visited Sweet Homes, Voice of Sindh, Awaz-e-Bezaban and other offices and met with children.

The provincial minister said that on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa taking revolutionary steps in the housing sector while both domestic and foreign investors are showing keen interest in making investment in the sector.

He said that as per vision of the Prime Minister, homeless and low income people in the province would be provided houses.

The PTI leader Junaid Lakhani appreciated the welfare-oriented steps of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and said that the present government has launched better welfare-oriented schemes than previous governments.

He said that after restoration of peace in KP, tourism was being promoted. He said that in the coming days, the tourism sector would be further improved that beside bringing improvement in the economy will also increase the receipts of the province.

