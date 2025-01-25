PTI's Refusal To Engage In Dialogue A 'tactical Mistake': Daniyal Chaudhary
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhary on Saturday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for its failure to seize the opportunity for dialogue, categorically stating that a stable and prosperous Pakistan would ultimately spell the political demise of the PTI.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news Channel, Barrister Daniyal criticized PTI for fostering chaos and hate-based politics.
Parliamentary Secretary criticized PTI for its refusal to engage in dialogue, terming it a "tactical mistake" that will ultimately lead to the party's downfall.
According to Daniyal, PTI's reluctance to negotiate is a clear indication that the party is not interested in finding solutions to the country's problems. Instead, they are more focused on exploiting sensitive issues for their own political gain.
He stated that PTI's focus was solely on self-centred politics and they have been exploiting sensitive issues for their own benefit.
Barrister Daniyal said, "PTI cannot digest the fact that Pakistan is progressing and moving forward under the current government.
They are finding it hard to accept that the country is witnessing unprecedented economic growth, infrastructure development and social reforms, he added.
Their inability to stomach this progress is driving them to spread chaos and misinformation but the people of Pakistan will not be fooled by their antics, he expressed confidence.
Daniyal Chaudhary further stressed that negotiation is the most effective way to resolve issues, but unfortunately, PTI refused to continue with it.
Despite extending an olive branch, PTI chose to reject it and instead adopted a confrontational approach, which has led to increased polarization and instability, he added.
It is disheartening to see PTI prioritizing their own interests over the nation's welfare, he added.
Recent Stories
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse
Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..
Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia
FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes
Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth
Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI's refusal to engage in dialogue a 'tactical mistake': Daniyal Chaudhary7 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day tomorrow7 minutes ago
-
APHC, others pay tributes to victims of Handwara, other January massacres7 minutes ago
-
Excessive tech use eroding youth's cognitive skills, Psychologist warned27 minutes ago
-
APHC leader Zahid Ashraf slams India for silencing Journalists' Pens in IIOJK37 minutes ago
-
Indian Republic Day will be observed as Black Day IIOJK: APHC2 hours ago
-
10-Day inter-provincial residential program concludes at PAL11 hours ago
-
Portugal-Pakistan cultural exchange: Urdu translation of 'Blank Gaze' launched11 hours ago
-
NAB chairman visits Multan, promises cooperation for protection of state land11 hours ago
-
PTI prioritizes disruption over negotiation: Irfan Siddiqui11 hours ago
-
Special arrangements for hearing of appeals regarding 26 Amendment12 hours ago
-
Teenage girl, man kidnapped in separate incidents in Wah Cantt12 hours ago