Open Menu

PTI's Refusal To Engage In Dialogue A 'tactical Mistake': Daniyal Chaudhary

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 11:10 AM

PTI's refusal to engage in dialogue a 'tactical mistake': Daniyal Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhary on Saturday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for its failure to seize the opportunity for dialogue, categorically stating that a stable and prosperous Pakistan would ultimately spell the political demise of the PTI.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news Channel, Barrister Daniyal criticized PTI for fostering chaos and hate-based politics.

Parliamentary Secretary criticized PTI for its refusal to engage in dialogue, terming it a "tactical mistake" that will ultimately lead to the party's downfall.

According to Daniyal, PTI's reluctance to negotiate is a clear indication that the party is not interested in finding solutions to the country's problems. Instead, they are more focused on exploiting sensitive issues for their own political gain.

He stated that PTI's focus was solely on self-centred politics and they have been exploiting sensitive issues for their own benefit.

Barrister Daniyal said, "PTI cannot digest the fact that Pakistan is progressing and moving forward under the current government.

They are finding it hard to accept that the country is witnessing unprecedented economic growth, infrastructure development and social reforms, he added.

Their inability to stomach this progress is driving them to spread chaos and misinformation but the people of Pakistan will not be fooled by their antics, he expressed confidence.

Daniyal Chaudhary further stressed that negotiation is the most effective way to resolve issues, but unfortunately, PTI refused to continue with it.

Despite extending an olive branch, PTI chose to reject it and instead adopted a confrontational approach, which has led to increased polarization and instability, he added.

It is disheartening to see PTI prioritizing their own interests over the nation's welfare, he added.

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

11 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Eme ..

Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse

11 hours ago
Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

11 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..

11 hours ago
 Somali President praises UAE's support for develop ..

Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia

12 hours ago
 FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

13 hours ago
 Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bo ..

Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan