ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhary on Saturday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for its failure to seize the opportunity for dialogue, categorically stating that a stable and prosperous Pakistan would ultimately spell the political demise of the PTI.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news Channel, Barrister Daniyal criticized PTI for fostering chaos and hate-based politics.

Parliamentary Secretary criticized PTI for its refusal to engage in dialogue, terming it a "tactical mistake" that will ultimately lead to the party's downfall.

According to Daniyal, PTI's reluctance to negotiate is a clear indication that the party is not interested in finding solutions to the country's problems. Instead, they are more focused on exploiting sensitive issues for their own political gain.

He stated that PTI's focus was solely on self-centred politics and they have been exploiting sensitive issues for their own benefit.

Barrister Daniyal said, "PTI cannot digest the fact that Pakistan is progressing and moving forward under the current government.

They are finding it hard to accept that the country is witnessing unprecedented economic growth, infrastructure development and social reforms, he added.

Their inability to stomach this progress is driving them to spread chaos and misinformation but the people of Pakistan will not be fooled by their antics, he expressed confidence.

Daniyal Chaudhary further stressed that negotiation is the most effective way to resolve issues, but unfortunately, PTI refused to continue with it.

Despite extending an olive branch, PTI chose to reject it and instead adopted a confrontational approach, which has led to increased polarization and instability, he added.

It is disheartening to see PTI prioritizing their own interests over the nation's welfare, he added.