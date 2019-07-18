UrduPoint.com
PTI's Response Over Shehbaz Sharif's Press Conference: Omar Sarfaraz Cheema

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:50 PM

PTI's response over Shehbaz Sharif's press conference: Omar Sarfaraz Cheema

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League PML-N) was spinning baseless propaganda against the accountability institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League PML-N) was spinning baseless propaganda against the accountability institution.

Omar Sharfaz while responding to PM-N President Shehbaz Sharif's presser stated that instead of refuting the allegations on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PMLN top tier's entire focus was on National Accountability Bureau (NAB), said a press release issued by party's Central Media Department.

"I hope that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will not follow his patrons' footprints and instead of mudslinging against NAB, he will present documented evidence in his defence," he said.

Reiterating government's resolve against corruption, he said that the nation had given PTI the mandate to hold those crooks accountable who ruthlessly plundered national exchequer.

He said the government would strive for the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution, come what may.

