SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Rights of Sindh March, by he Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started from Ghotki on Saturday.

Addressing to a large number of participants, Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Zaidi and others said they were raising voice of oppressed people of Sindh which was their democratic right.

They said they were being stopped from hoisting flags in different areas of Sindh while PPP government was using police to intimidate their workers.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that PPP was already suffering from fear and anxiety.

Ali Zaidi said PPP was the first party to bring terrorism in politics.

He said that PTI's Sindh Huqooq March was raising the voice for the rights of the downtrodden people who were victims of the provincial government's corruption and bad governance.

He said the provincial government was responsible for increasing street crimes, tribal clashes and killings and incidents of harassment at the educational institutions.

MPA Hakeem Adil Shaikh and PTI General Secretary Sindh Mubeen Jatoi and others also spoke on the occasion.