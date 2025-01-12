Open Menu

PTI’s Rigid Deadline Could Jeopardize Dialogue Process: Ihsan Afzal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM

PTI’s rigid deadline could jeopardize dialogue process: Ihsan Afzal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal, on Sunday cautioned that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rigid deadline could jeopardize the dialogue process.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the government was dedicated to resolve issues through dialogue in the national interest.

He emphasized that the prime minister and the PML-N have consistently supported constructive talks as a way to address the nation’s political and economic challenges.

Rana Ihsan further stated that political stability is a prerequisite for achieving economic stability and progress.

When questioned about the 190-million-pound case, he clarified that it is solely a matter for the courts to decide and should not interfere with the ongoing dialogue.

He stressed that the case has no connection with the government, urging all parties to focus on the greater good of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Three Emirati convoys reach Gaza in one week loade ..

Three Emirati convoys reach Gaza in one week loaded with relief, medical aid

7 minutes ago
 UAE’s first Creators HQ opens, aims to attract 1 ..

UAE’s first Creators HQ opens, aims to attract 10,000 influencers in next peri ..

36 minutes ago
 15th IRENA Assembly to set energy transition narra ..

15th IRENA Assembly to set energy transition narrative for 2025

37 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in Consultative M ..

Ministry of Finance participates in Consultative Meeting of Islamic Development ..

37 minutes ago
 MoF participates in consultative meeting of Islami ..

MoF participates in consultative meeting of Islamic Development Bank Board of Go ..

52 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministeria ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh

1 hour ago
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dha ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

2 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academ ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

2 hours ago
 70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in ..

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

2 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancin ..

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch g ..

Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan