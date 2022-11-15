UrduPoint.com

PTI's Roheela Hamid Notified As MNA On Reserved Seat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 08:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday declared Mrs Roheela Hamid as Member of National Assembly on a seat reserved for women from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a notification, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate has been declared member of the lower House of the Parliament on a seat fell vacant due to the resignation of another PTI MNA on reserved seats Ms Shandana Gulzar Khan.

