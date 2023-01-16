UrduPoint.com

PTI's Self Proclaimed Popularity Shattered In Sindh LG Polls: State Minister For Petroleum Musadik Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 11:04 PM

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan's self-claimed popularity has been shattered by the results of the Sindh local body elections

Talking to a private media channel he said, "PML-N had a very strong hold in Punjab, and we will sweep the forthcoming provincial election.

Criticizing Imran Khan, he said PTI chief had always engaged in divisive politics and PTI's defeat in the LG polls in Karachi demonstrated his waning popularity.

He said Imran Khan considered everyone a thief and sinner except for himself.

The state minister urged the PTI chief to let this country move on for the sake of the populace.

