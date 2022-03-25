UrduPoint.com

PTI's Sindh Caravan Departs For Islamabad To Attend Amr Bil Maroof Jalsa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 04:29 PM

PTI's Sindh caravan departs for Islamabad to attend Amr bil Maroof jalsa

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf's Sindh Caravan departed from Karachi on Friday to participate in Amr bil Maroof public gathering of March 27 in Islamabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf's Sindh Caravan departed from Karachi on Friday to participate in Amr bil Maroof public gathering of March 27 in Islamabad.

The caravan led by leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, consisted of hundreds of vehicles specially decorated with pictures of PM Imran Khan, PTI flag colours and slogans was warmly received by workers and general public at Sohrab goth.

PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sherzaman, MNA Aftab Siddiqui, MPAs Saeed Afridi, Shahnawaz Jadoon and other party office bearers and workers were also present at the occasion.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while talking to media persons at the occasion said that thousands of people were heading towards Islamabad on the call of PM Imran Khan and the whole world will see that Pakistani nation is standing by the side of truth and righteousness.

Heinous characters of politics have been exposed before masses and nation is united against such elements, Haleem Adil said adding that whatever happened in Sindh House Islamabad was matter of shame and embarrassment for province of Sindh.

Mr. 10 percent and other thieves are on one side while Prime Minister Imran Khan alone is facing them, he said and satirically remarked that all the thieves who plundered national resources and tax payer's money have gathered under one roof making it easier to hunt them all at a single place.

Sheikh said that nation was supporting PM Imran Khan and PTI was confident that allies and disgruntled members would vote in favour of Imran Khan. "We have certain reasons to be content and confident and everyone will see the results on the day of voting," he said adding that all the PTI tigers were going Islamabad to celebrate their victory.

Khurram Sherzaman said that it was good for Pakistan that all the fake and corrupt politicians had gathered at a side and masses are seeing Zardari, Shehbaz and Fazal standing side by side while whole nation is on the side of PM Imran Khan.

He said that PM Imran Khan raised strong voice over serious issues of Namoos-e-Risalat and Islamophobia and United Nations declared March 15 as the international day against Islamophobia, he said and lauded Imran Khan for playing a leading role in such remarkable achievements.

He said that Pakistan under the leadership of PM Imran Khan adopted an independent foreign policy and nation is supporting the PTI's economic and foreign policies.

MNA Aftab Siddiqui and MPA Saeed Afridi said that Pakistani nation has drawn a clear line to define who is on the right side and who has become accomplice of the vice. They said that PM Imran Khan has emerged as leader of Muslim nation by successfully taking the issue of Islamophobia at international fora.

They said that politicians who compromised national interest, ruined Pakistan's economy and undermined national institutions are together while seeing end of their politics in the country.

Besides the road caravan from Sindh a train will also depart to Islamabad from Karachi carrying over 1700 persons, Siddiqui said.

Later, the Sindh Caravan started its journey to Islamabad and on the way to Hyderabad on Motorway M-9 all the vehicles of the caravan displayed exemplary traffic discipline and also paid toll tax.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Motorway Vote Vehicles Road Traffic Hyderabad Money March Afridi Muslim Media All From Opposition

Recent Stories

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 earphones

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 earphones

8 minutes ago
 Brazil Opposes Expelling Russia From International ..

Brazil Opposes Expelling Russia From International Organizations - Foreign Minis ..

20 seconds ago
 Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon take Australia close to s ..

Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon take Australia close to series win on final day

13 minutes ago
 Fraudster agents involved in deductions from Kafal ..

Fraudster agents involved in deductions from Kafalat payments to be dealt strict ..

21 seconds ago
 Kremlin on Alleged Phosphorus Bombs Use by Russia: ..

Kremlin on Alleged Phosphorus Bombs Use by Russia: Moscow Never Breached Int'l C ..

23 seconds ago
 UK Issues Over 20,000 Visas to Ukrainian Refugees ..

UK Issues Over 20,000 Visas to Ukrainian Refugees - Home Office

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>