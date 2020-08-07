A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Members of Sindh Assembly Friday met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here and discussed the matters pertaining to the party and politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Members of Sindh Assembly Friday met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here and discussed the matters pertaining to the party and politics.

The foreign minister welcomed the delegation headed by Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

The foreign minister appreciated the parliamentarians for playing a role of effective opposition in Sindh despite difficult circumstances.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi congratulated the foreign minister for exposing Modi regime before the world through prudent foreign policy and observing Youm-e-Istehsal with full vigor to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He hoped that the new political map unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan would become the country's real map.

The delegation comprising Sidra Imran, Bilal Ghaffar, Imran Shah and Sanjay Ganjwani apprised the foreign minister of the problems in their respective Constituencies.